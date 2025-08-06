Forget Row’s Rs. 57000 Chappals, ERL Is Selling Slippers That Are Way More Expensive And Might Just Cause A Bone Injury

Updated 6 August 2025 at 15:27 IST
This summer, clearly, the brands are battling it out for the title of the weirdest slippers that can be sold at jaw-dropping prices. After the Row’s Rs. 57000 rubber chappals created a stir on the internet, another crazy slipper trend seems to be catching up.
In one of her recent photos Kylie Jenner’s OOTD featured a simple black slipper with 5-inch platform heels. The brand behind the ‘inspired creation’ is ERL who are selling this masterpiece for about $375 which is approx Rs, 32, 876.
However, that is not it, what really has people doing a double take in disbelief are the 8-inch version of the same slipper that retails for a whopping $1250 or about Rs. 1,09,588. that ‘s right over 1 lakh rupees for a simple black chappal with a heel height that are sure to cause a few broken bones if someone so much as thinks about losing balance for even a second.
While the prices of the slippers are shocking, the idea of a super high platform is hardly new. It was a huge trend in the 90s and the Spice Girls were truly the face of this trend. Thanks to cyclical fashion, the clunkers are back in trend once again, but this time it seems a bit more intense and a lot more expensive to emulate.
