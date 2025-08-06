Forget Row’s Rs. 57000 Chappals, ERL Is Selling Slippers That Are Way More Expensive And Might Just Cause A Bone Injury

This summer, clearly, the brands are battling it out for the title of the weirdest slippers that can be sold at jaw-dropping prices. After the Row’s Rs. 57000 rubber chappals created a stir on the internet, another crazy slipper trend seems to be catching up.

In one of her recent photos Kylie Jenner’s OOTD featured a simple black slipper with 5-inch platform heels. The brand behind the ‘inspired creation’ is ERL who are selling this masterpiece for about $375 which is approx Rs, 32, 876.

Image Source: Vogue

However, that is not it, what really has people doing a double take in disbelief are the 8-inch version of the same slipper that retails for a whopping $1250 or about Rs. 1,09,588. that ‘s right over 1 lakh rupees for a simple black chappal with a heel height that are sure to cause a few broken bones if someone so much as thinks about losing balance for even a second.