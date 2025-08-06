Are Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush Doing A Movie Together? Know The Rumoured Lovebirds' Upcoming Projects

Mrunal Thakur's latest movie Son Of Sardaar 2 may have been a complete washout at the box office but her love life has suddenly become the talking point. It is rumoured that the Love Sonia actress is currently dating Tamil actor Dhanush, and since their relationship is in the very early stages, they have decided to keep it low key. Amid the talks surrounding her personal lives, here are some interesting movies Mrunal and Dhanush will be part of next. Will they also share the screen? Find out.

Dacoit

Mrunal Thakur replaced Shruti Haasan in Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh. It will feature her in an action packed avatar. Additionally, the movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Mrunal is also part of the comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The David Dhawan directorial has been filming abroad with the trio of actors filming one song sequence in Scotland.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan | Image: X

Tum Ho Toh

Mrunal has teamed up with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the romantic musical Tum Hi Ho, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Directed by Ravi Udyawar of Yudhra and Mom fame, Tum Hi Ho will reportedly Pooja Meri Jaan see Siddhant and Mrunal play musicians.

Mrunal and Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of Tum Ho Toh | Image: X

Pooja Meri Jaan

The thriller movie will feature Mrunal Thakur alongside Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz. The gripping drama revolves around a girl named Pooja who is a victim of stalking. Pooja Meri Jaan will stream directly on OTT.

Vishwambhara

Mrunal is also part of the ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi led Vishwambhara. It is set to be a sci-fi spectacle and will see Mrunal venturing into newer territories.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22xA6

AA22xA6 is the working title of Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming big budget fantasy movie. While Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly part of the movie too.

Dhanush's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Dhanush has three confirmed projects lined up.