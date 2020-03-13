Can Mosquito Bites Spread Coronavirus? WHO Busts The Myth For Everyone

WHO recently declared the novel Coronavirus as a pandemic. With the virus infecting people faster than ever, there is a lot of panic that has taken over amongst the crowd. But, what is spreading faster than the disease is a lot of fake news about it. With less authentic sources to trust, people often end up believing everything that the fake news tells them. In the Whatsapp era, it is even more difficult to bust the fake news bubble. With many myths being believed, people are now wondering if the virus can spread through mosquito bites.

Can Coronavirus spread through mosquito bites?

There have been a lot of speculations about the virus spreading through mosquito bites. While WHO and CDC are continuously trying to keep the people updated about the Coronavirus, the WHO website recently added a page about the Myth Busts surrounding the novel Coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Rise To 14; Mumbai, Thane Report One New Case Each

Since mosquitoes and other insects are the general carriers of diseases, people wondering if mosquito bites can spread Coronavirus does not come as a surprise. The WHO website confirms that, to date, there has been no information or evidence of the virus spreading through mosquito bites. It also confirms that the virus is a respiratory virus.

SOURCE / OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF WHO

The WHO page has confirmed that the Coronavirus CANNOT spread through mosquito bites. The website advises that in order to protect yourself from the virus, one should clean their hands frequently. It is advised to clean your hands with an alcohol-based sanitiser or frequently wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

ALSO READ | Does Hand Sanitizer Work For Viruses, Especially The Coronavirus?

The WHO social media page also releases a lot of information about the Coronavirus. The organisation has also added a graphic about how to properly wash your hands. Keep in mind that frequent hand cleaning is necessary as a precautionary measure to fight the virus.

ALSO READ | Disneyland To Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

ALSO READ | Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon To Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Outbreak