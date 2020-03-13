Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon To Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has been largely affecting the everyday tasks of the people across the globe. Just as World Health Organisation declared the virus a 'pandemic', the world has witnessed closures and lockdown. This move has been largely affecting the entertainment industry, not only in India but also in the US.

With the threat taking over, the US talk show hosts were forced to announce that they would be shooting their shows without a live audience.

Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers forced to shoot without live audience

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

Popular host Ellen DeGeneres, who hosts the show titled The Ellen DeGeneres Show, took to her social media to announce the news. She apologised to her fans and informed them that she will be shooting her show without a live audience. The host then joked that the announcement has nothing to do with her arrest warrant in Florida.

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon also took to their social media to announce the same. Seth Meyers said that the safety of their fans and employees is of utmost importance to them and added that they will suspend the live show audience from March 16. He assured his fans that this will not affect the airing or schedule of the show.

The host of The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon also announced on his social media. He informed fans that they will stop taping in front of a live audience from March 13. He further announced that they are expecting to resume normal taping from March 30. Many other shows with a live audience are also taking the same measures amid the outbreak.

