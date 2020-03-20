Can You Test For Coronavirus At Home? Here's The Official Virus Testing Process

The Coronavirus has reached the pandemic stage which has created a panic among people leading to a lot of misinformation and misguidance going around. Recently, it was being reported by various media portals that some private labs and companies have come up with ‘home-testing-kits’ for Coronavirus. While they claim to be accurate in diagnosis, authentic websites like the WHO, Health Ministry of India or any other government websites have not mentioned self-diagnosis. Therefore, these claims of being able to test Coronavirus at home should not be believed. Accurate information is essential as the Coronavirus has reached stage 3 in many countries and is stage 2 in India.
Can you test for Coronavirus at home?
It needs to be emphasised that people should not fall prey to false information or follow videos and news that has made its way to you from social media. It is of utmost importance that one takes care of themselves and pays attention to the health of their family. As the contagious Coronavirus has made its way to India, it must not be taken lightly as anyone and anything could be a carrier of the disease. Therefore, practice hygiene, proper sanitation, and watch out for the symptoms.
How to get tested for Coronavirus?
Since you cannot test Coronavirus at home, if you think that you have gotten the virus, it is essential that certain steps are followed. You will need to monitor your own symptoms, practise self-isolation, and visit only authorised testing centres.
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
As cited by the official website of the World Health Organisation, the symptoms to watch out for are:
- Fever
- Tiredness and dry cough.
- Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.
- These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell.
- Most people (about 80 per cent) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who get COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.
- Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
- People with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
How is the test for Coronavirus conducted?
Anybody having the symptoms of Coronavirus, or cough and fever must get themselves checked and tested at authorised hospitals and laboratories. The test for Coronavirus is not the usual one. A specimen of the person would be collected and then the specimen would be tested in a lab. In persons who are identified as patients, a single upper respiratory tract specimen which includes a nasopharyngeal swab or viral throat swab is to be collected in a universal transport medium.
Please note: These tests are to be conducted at hospitals and laboratories only or by authentic doctors. As the testing of the specimen can be done at labs only, please refrain from self-diagnosis or home test kits.
Who must get tested?
Anyone who has travelled from abroad must observe self-isolation for 14 days. Although screenings are being conducted at airports, one must not take the quarantine lightly. If they see any symptom, even mild, they must get themselves tested. One must bear in mind that in some cases, symptoms have taken a while to develop or show. Hence self-quarantine is of utmost importance. Other than that, people who have come into contact with people who have travelled must also put themselves in isolation. Anyone having symptoms like cough, fever, or fatigue must get themselves tested immediately.
List of testing centres in India
Delhi
All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
MAHARASHTRA
Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
RAJASTHAN
Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
SP Med. College, Bikaner
RNT Medical College, Udaipur
TAMIL NADU
King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
Government Medical College, Theni
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
Govt. Medical college, Thiruvaru
UTTAR PRADESH
King's George Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
UTTARAKHAND
Government Medical College, Haldwani
WEST BENGAL
National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
IPGMER, Kolkata
MADHYA PRADESH
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
KERALA
National Institute of Virology Field Unit
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikode
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur
KARNATAKA
Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
GUJARAT
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
HARYANA
BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Government Medical College, Jammu
Government Medical College, Srinagar
JHARKHAND
MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
MEGHALAYA
NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
MANIPUR
J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
ODISHA
Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
PUNJAB
Government Medical College, Patiala
Government Medical College, Amritsar
PUDUCHERRY
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
TELANGANA
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
TRIPURA
Government Medical College, Agartala
BIHAR
Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
CHANDIGARH
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS
Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
ANDHRA PRADESH
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
GMC, Anantapur
Sidhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada
ASSAM
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
Jorhat Medical College, Jorhat
