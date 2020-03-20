Arvind Kejriwal Announces Lockdown, All Delhi Malls To Be Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In an attempt to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all malls in the national capital will be closed until further notice. However, grocery shops, pharmacies and vegetable outlets in all the malls will be exempted and will remain open. The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed four lives in the country while over 200 positive cases have been reported.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

Kejriwal on Thursday had announced that people will not be allowed to dine in restaurants untill further notice, adding that takeaways will be allowed and online food delivery apps will be operational as usual. Speaking about the state government's measures taken, Kejriwal announced that all private vehicles will be disinfected for free at respective stations between 10 AM to 6 PM. He also made an appeal to the people to maintain calm and take precautions.

'Urge everyone to stay home'

Addressing the media on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Looking at the gravity of the situation, I urge everyone to stay at home. Whatever work you have, try doing it from home. I request all private sector companies to allow their employees to work from home to avoid mass gatherings."

Furthermore, he added, "Senior citizens, who have been most affected by the virus and most vulnerable, to avoid going out on walks and meeting friends and they need to take care the most. From 501, we have now reduced the gathering to 20 people. No gatherings of more than 20 people will be allowed. I also appeal to people to not panic and just take precautions."

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

