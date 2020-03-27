The Debate
Coconut Oil Has Several Health Benefits | Read Here In Detail

Health

Coconut oil reportedly has fatty acids and medium-chain fatty acids, which makes it a rich-source to solve numerous health hazards. Know more benefits here.

Many healthcare reports have revealed that coconut oil has numerous health benefits. From treating heart-related diseases to healing life-threatening disease like Alzheimer's, there are numerous health benefits of coconut oil. In times, when people are switching to a healthy lifestyle, coconut oil is reportedly one of the preferred oil for its innumerable health benefits. Check them out. 

Also Read | Benefits Of Coconut Water: 7 Health Benefits Of Including Coconut Water In Your Daily Diet

Health benefits of Coconut oil

Helps in weight loss 

According to a professor from the Cornell University Medical School, coconut oil has medium-chain triglycerides, which reportedly helps in weight loss. According to the professor's report, eating medium-chain triglycerides also increases the rate of metabolism. A research study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information Pharmacology believes one ounce of coconut oil per day will help in reducing the waistline, and abdomen fat. 

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shuts Down Harvard Professor Who Called Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison'. Here's How She Did It

Helps in moisturising skin

Reports reveal that coconut oil has Vitamin E, which reportedly helps in moisturizing skin. Dr Cynthia Bailey, a diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, in a media interview, revealed that there are numerous health benefits of coconut oil, especially to one's skin. According to Bailey, apart from skin moisturizing, coconut oil also prevents acne, eczema and psoriasis. 

Also Read | How To Detox Your Body: Cleanse Your Body In 5 Easy Steps

The fuel to your creativity

Reports claim that the medium-chain triglycerides in coconut oil are the 'secondary fuel of the brain'. The intake of medium-chain triglycerides can reportedly be helpful for milder Alzheimer's patient. Research published in the journal Neurobiology of Ageing, believed the intake of MCTs had greatly improved in the memory of the Alzheimer's patients. 

Also Read | 8 Health Benefits Of Lemon Water: Reasons Why You Should Include Lemon Water In Your Daily Diet

According to reports, Coconut oil ensures the smooth functioning of the body and mind. The rich ingredients of Coconut oil make it an ideal oil for everyone. According to an online portal, the fatty acids and medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) in coconut oil make it an anti-oxidant. 

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. 

 

