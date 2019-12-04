Conjunctivitis: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment For The Pink Eye Disease

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink-eye, is a common eye infection. It is caused by a bacterial or viral infection which is highly contagious and often trigger seasonal epidemics. However, early treatment and avoiding contact with the eyes may help to limit its spread.

ALSO READ: WHO Report: Climate Change Is Harming Human Health, Funds Still Lag Behind

Conjunctivitis: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment

Causes

Infectious conjunctivitis is more likely to affect children than adults. Because bacteria and viruses are easily spread from child to child when they play. It can also accompany ear infections or sinusitis. The diagnosis due to a common underlying cause. As per the study, some kinds of pinkeye are noninfectious, which are commonly known as allergic conjunctivitis It happens more often in kids with other allergic conditions, like fever or cold.

Symptoms

The diagnosis of this disease is done by a doctor on the signs and symptoms of the patient. Symptoms of conjunctivitis vary depending on the cause. But the most common symptoms of it include redness and itchiness, a gritty feeling or a whitish/yellowish discharge, or watering from the eyes.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Plans To Prohibit Sale Of E-cigarettes Citing Health Concerns

Treatment

If you suffer a pain inside your eye or a sudden change in your vision, rush to doctors first. Apart from this, babies with symptoms of conjunctivitis should be taken to the doctor immediately because bacterial conjunctivitis can be serious and is highly contagious for others. Also, if you wear contact lenses you should stop wearing them and visit your doctor as soon as possible. Conjunctivitis requires prompt treatment if you are a contact lens wearer because it carries a higher risk of keratitis which can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

As per research, for bacterial conjunctivitis, antibiotic eye drops are given for treatment. Sometimes an antibiotic eye ointment is also prescribed for treating bacterial pink-eye in children. Viral conjunctivitis does not respond to treatment like drops or ointment. However, it usually goes within 2-3 weeks.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Health Tips | Benefits Of Consuming Fruits On The Over-all Health Of A Person

ALSO READ: United Nations Opens Two-week Climate Change Summit In Madrid