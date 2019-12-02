Health Tips | Benefits Of Consuming Fruits On The Over-all Health Of A Person

Eating fruits has various health benefits. It is observed that people who eat more and more fruits as a part of their daily diet are likely to have reduced risk of chronic diseases. Fruits provide nutrients vital for the healthy maintenance of the body. Here are some benefits of eating fruits.

Benefits of eating fruits on health

Fruits are low in sodium, fat, and calories.

No fruit has cholesterol.

Fruits are a source for many essential nutrients that are under-consumed, including potassium, Vitamin C, dietary fibre, and folate (folic acid).

Potassium-rich diets help maintain healthy blood pressure. Fruit sources of potassium include prunes, bananas, prune juice, dried peaches and apricots, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, and orange juice.

Dietary fibre from fruits helps reduce blood cholesterol levels and lowers risk of heart diseases. Fibre is essential for proper bowel function, and also helps reduce constipation. Whole or cut-up fruits are sources of dietary fibres, whereas, fruit juices contain little or no fibre.

Fruits provide the feeling of fullness with much lesser calories.

Fruits are also a great source of vitamin C, which is important for the growth and repair of all body tissues. It also helps heal wounds and cuts and keeps gums and teeth healthy.

Folic acid is mainly helpful as it helps the body form red blood cells (RBC). Especially women of childbearing age, who are expecting should consume adequate folic acid, in the form of fruits. It reduces the risk of neural tube defects, anencephaly, and spina bifida, during fetal development.

Eating fruits that are lower in calories per cup instead of some other high-calorie food item, is useful in the low-calorie intake.

Consumption of a sufficient amount of fruits may reduce the risk of heart diseases, including strokes and heart attacks.

Eating a diet rich in fruits as a part of an overall healthy diet is helpful in providing protection against certain types of cancer cells.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose only. It is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.