Coronavirus Testing Centers In Pune: Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19

As per reports, around 73 confirmed cases (as of March 12) of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are confirmed in India. It was also reported that experts have predicted that over the coming weeks there will be a rise in the number of cases. And the government of India have opened several testing centres across cities, where one can safely get themselves tested.

According to recent reports, the NIV scientists have been working very hard to ensure a smooth testing procedure for patients across the country. In a recent interview, Raman R Gangakhedkar, who is the head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases-I said that they have tested over 4,000 samples in the past one month. He also revealed that they get to test around 25 samples every day at the NIV.

This coronavirus testing centre in Pune has also given out a few information on their website. The coronavirus testing centre in Pune has also revealed a few information about their testing procedure and many more details. Below is a format for the Coronavirus testing centre in Pune.

(Source: NIV's official website)

(Source: NIV's official website)

Coronavirus testing centre in Pune address

The coronavirus testing centre in Pune is located at the National Institute of Virology, 130/1, Pashan - Sus Road, Pashan Gaon, Pune, Maharashtra, 411021. Here is the attached link for the coronavirus testing centre in Pune. Take a look.

Apart from Pune, there are many more centres across the country to test coronavirus. Some of the cities include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal and many more. Here below is the graph of the 52 testing sites for Coronavirus.

(Source: ICMR Website)

Also read | Coronavirus Test Centers In India - Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus (COVID-19)

(Source: ICMR Website)

How to prevent coronavirus as stated by WHO

The World Health Organization recently put up a social media post on how to prevent coronavirus. Some of the measures include washing hands regularly, sanitising your hands, staying away from people who have a cold and cough. Below is the post by WHO to prevent coronavirus.

Also read | Condition Of Coronavirus Patients In Maha Stable: CM

Also read | German Chancellor Merkel Open To Scrap Zero-deficit Rule To Combat Coronavirus

Also read | SL Vs ENG: England Players Banned From Taking Selfies With Fans After Coronavirus Scare