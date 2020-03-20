Coronavirus Tips: Who Should Wear A Mask? Read Details

Fabricated news revolving around the novel coronavirus gets shared by the paranoid public on social media without a second thought. Recently, misinformation has surfaced online, that depicts wearing mask protects one from the new coronavirus. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are in a country, which is experiencing a current outbreak, or a healthcare worker who is treating a coronavirus patient or someone with flu-like symptoms, are recommended to cover their face with masks. Read on to know coronavirus tips, who should wear a mask, and various coronavirus symptoms:
According to WHO, Coronavirus is zoonotic, which means it is transmitted between animals and human beings. Common symptoms of coronavirus infection include fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, and difficulty in breathing. More severe symptoms involve pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.
Besides these sets of people, others are advised to take preventive measures such as keeping hands clean, taking social distancing seriously, and keeping hands away from the face. These basic habits are proven highly effective than just a mask usage. However, those who need to wear a mask, here’s what you should know about them.
There are two types of masks including N95 respirators and surgical masks. As per reports, the former ones are known for filtering out a minimum of 95% of the airborne particles. Hence, they assist in preventing users from inhaling particles that are tinier than 0.3 microns in diameter. Therefore, N95 masks are the most effective in regions with poor quality of air.
On the other hand, Surgical masks keep droplets and splatters from descending on surfaces and people at closer proximity. In simple words, they act as a barrier to avoid germs from spreading via the mouth. According to reports, infected people, with no visible symptoms, also act as a carrier of germs.
HOW and WHEN to use a MASK
If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected #COVID19 infection.
Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many times, fake information has been released online. Therefore, to put a stop, the World Health organization has provided information about the usability of masks. Therefore, people should wear a mask in the following conditions:
Everyone need not wear a mask.
Know, when and how to wear a mask!
