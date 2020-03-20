Los Angeles Mayor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles on March 19 issued self-isolation orders in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, however, he said that people should not assume it as a lockdown. California state is one of the worse hit states by the pandemic with 1,060 cases of infection and 19 deaths. Meanwhile, coronavirus has hit all the states in the US infecting 14,366 people and killing 217 people.

Mayor Garcetti along with county officials ordered all residents to stay at their homes and non-essential retail businesses to close in the face coronavirus pandemic. According to an LA-based media outlet, all indoor shopping malls, playgrounds and other gathering places would be shut until the end of the month. Speaking at a news conference, Garcetti said that they took the decision to limit the spread of COVID-19 and "save lives". He added,

"All businesses, including museums, malls, retail stores, for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations, must stop operations that require workers to be present in person. No public and private gatherings of any size that would occur outside of a single home will be allowed, with clear exceptions."

Step out only for essential activities

Garcetti also said that all residents should leave home only for essential activities and needs, including getting food; caring for a relative, friend or child; getting necessary healthcare; or going for a walk in the neighbourhood, international media reported. Following the announcement, many speculated that the orders were similar to the “ shelter in place’ directive given in dozens northern California counties. However, the mayor clarified that it was nothing od that sorts saying that people should stay home for their own safety. He added that only those whose jobs were critical to the safety and the health of the city, as well as the economy and the recovery for the nation during this crisis, should step out.

