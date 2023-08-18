COVID EG.5: Origin, Symptom, Detection, Impact, Prevention

In the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO) ending the global public health emergency for COVID-19, a new variant has emerged, causing renewed concerns about the ongoing threat of the virus. The new variant, officially known as EG.5 but also referred to as Eris, has been designated as a variant of concern by the WHO. To shed light on the latest developments, Republic Digital spoke with Dr. Rajath Athreya, a Senior Consultant and Head of Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology.

3 things you need to know

EG.5 (Eris) is a new sub-variant of Omicron.

According to Doctor, it spreads via close contact and respiratory droplets.

Existing preventive measures remain effective against EG.5.

Origins and Attributes of EG.5 (Eris)

EG.5 is a sub-variant of the well-known Omicron variant, which has been prevalent in recent months. He said, "This new variant highlights the continuous evolution of the virus and the emergence of sub-variants that may exhibit unique characteristics. As with previous variants, the spread of EG.5 occurs through close contact and respiratory droplets, making preventive measures such as wearing masks in crowded places crucial."

Symptoms and Detection

Although EG.5 is a new variant, its symptoms largely mirror those of previous strains. According to Dr. Rajatha, "Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, and congestion or runny nose." These symptoms are similar to those associated with other strains, emphasising the importance of staying vigilant and seeking testing if any symptoms arise.

(These symptoms are similar to those associated with other strains | Image: iStock)

Standard COVID-19 tests can identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which includes the EG.5 variant. However, genome sequencing is required to definitively confirm the specific variant.

Impact and Measures for Protection

Currently, EG.5 has been detected in various countries, including China and Korea, with no significant increase in public health risk observed compared to existing global risk levels. At this time, health authorities have not recommended an additional booster vaccine specifically for EG.5.

To protect oneself from EG.5 and other variants, individuals are advised to continue practicing preventive measures. These include wearing masks when ill, seeking medical attention, or in crowded indoor settings. Adhering to proper cough and respiratory etiquette is paramount. Further protective measures may be advised by health authorities as the situation evolves.