Cupping Therapy: Benefits And Side-effects Of Cupping Therapy

Cupping is a type of alternative therapy that originated in China. It involves placing cups on the skin to create suction. The suction may facilitate healing with blood flow. Many Taoists believe that cupping helps balance yin and yang, or the negative and positive, within the body. Restoring the balance between these two extremes is thought to help with the body’s resistance to pathogens as well as its ability to increase blood flow and reduce pain. Cupping increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed. This may relieve muscle tension, which can improve overall blood flow and promote cell repair. It may also help form new connective tissues and create new blood vessels in the tissue.

What are the different types of cupping?

According to reports, Cupping was originally performed using animal horns then later, the cups were made from bamboo and then ceramic. The suction was primarily created through the use of heat. The cups were originally heated with fire and then applied to the skin. As they cooled, the cups drew the skin inside. Nowadays Modern cupping is often performed using glass cups that are rounded like balls and open on one end.

There are two main categories of cupping performed today are:

Dry cupping is a suction-only method.

Wet cupping may involve both suction and controlled medicinal bleeding.

Side effects

There are not many side effects associated with cupping. The side effects that you might experience will typically occur during your treatment or immediately after that, you might feel lightheaded or dizzy during your treatment. You may also experience sweating or nausea. After treatment, the skin around the rim of the cup may become irritated and marked in a circular pattern.

Infection is always a risk after undergoing cupping therapy. The risk is small and usually avoided if your practitioner follows the right methods for cleaning your skin and controlling infection before and after your session. Other risks include scarring of the skin or hematoma (bruising).

