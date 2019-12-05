Cryotherapy: What Are The Benefits And Side-effects Of This Surgery? Find Out

Cryotherapy is also known as cold therapy. Cryotherapy could be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. According to research, this therapy is widely used for surgical treatments specifically known as cryosurgery or cryoablation. Cryosurgery is the surgery which is used to treat skin conditions that use extremely low temperatures to destroy abnormal or diseased tissues. Cryotherapy treatment is also used to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery. The treatment can include various types of treatment from the application of ice packs or immersion in ice baths (generally known as cold therapy) to the use of cold chambers.

Here are some benefits of cryotherapy

Pain relief and muscle healing

Cryotherapy is used to relieve muscle pain, as well as some joint pains and muscle disorders. This may also include arthritis. This surgery may also promote faster healing of athletic injuries. As per doctors, they have recommended using ice packs on injured and painful muscles. Doing so may increase blood circulation after the ice pack is removed, promoting healing and pain relief.

Weight Loss

Cryotherapy alone will not cause weight loss, but it could help in the process of it. In theory, being cold forces the body to work harder to stay warm. Some cryotherapy providers also claim that a few minutes of cold can increase metabolism.

Reducing anxiety and depression

According to research findings, it is said that cryotherapy may reduce inflammation and it could treat mental health conditions linked to inflammation. Some preliminary research on cryotherapy and mental health also supports this claim.

Some also face side-effects after this surgery. Some of it might include, fainting, a flare-up of an existing pelvic infection, heavy bleeding, freeze burns in the vagina.

