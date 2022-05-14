Emma Thompson To Jessica Alba, Celebs Who Fought Varicose Veins; All About The Condition

Varicose veins is a medical condition that impacts millions of people across the globe, and there are several actors and popular celebrities that have fought it as well. Celebrities including Jessica Alba, Taapsee Pannu, Emma Thompson, Britney Spears and others have spoken about it and proved that treatment of the condition is possible. Here are some stars who dealt with varicose veins and all you need to know about the condition.

Celebrities with varicose veins:

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is one of the celebrities who struggles with varicose veins, and although her condition is not severe, she takes precautions as it suns in her family. She told US Weekly that she travels with compression socks, which helps prevent varicose veins, as the condition is genetic.

Emma Thompson

According to a blog by Monique Robinson, the Cruella actor underwent treatment for varicose veins in 2006 and revealed she used to wear long gowns to hide the condition. After her procedure, she went back to wearing dresses, without worrying about her varicose veins.

Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu opened up about having varicose veins on her social media account and revealed she underwent surgery to have them removed. She then went back to working out and exercising only sic weeks after the procedure.

Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City star was rumoured to have the condition when it was pointed out by publications online. She is said to have sought treatment for it in 2008.

Britney Spears

The popular singer developed varicose veins at an early stage in her life. The singer is the mother of two children, and pregnancy is one of the leading causes of the condition. The singer however sought treatment for it in 2012.

What are varicose veins?

When one has Varicose veins, they enlarged blue or purple veins on their body, typically on their legs and feet. The exact cause of the condition is not known, and it is usually benign. The condition is also asymptomatic for some but can be extremely painful for others. Those who experience pain and discomfort must visit a medical professional, as it hints at an underlying circulatory problem.

Here's what varicose veins look like

Causes of varicose veins

As mentioned above, there is no one cause for the medical condition. The condition can creep up on people as they begin to age and grow older.

Those who use tobacco products are also at a high risk of having varicose veins.

Another cause is genetics, as if the condition runs in one's family, they will become more prone to developing it themselves.

Standing or sitting for long periods of time may also be one of the causes of people having varicose veins.

Excess weight gain will also put pressure on blood vessels and cause one to develop the condition.

Treatment for varicose veins

Elevation of the legs helps to reduce the pressure on the veins and will also increase the blood flow in the legs if raised over hip level.

Wearing Elastic stockings or compression socks helps with the discomfort and allows for an increase in blood flow.

Injection therapy involves a medical professional injecting a solution into the veins, which allows them to stick together.

Laser therapy can also be opted for, as it closes off any damaged veins.

In vein surgery, the veins are stripped, or tied off, to avoid them appearing again.

