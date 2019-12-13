Fitness Motivation To Make Working Out In The Cold, Chilly Winter Easier

Winter is here and the motivation to workout seems to have fizzled out. Getting out of the warm, cosy blanket into the chilly, windy morning seems like a nightmare to a lot of people. However, here are some fitness motivation tips that one can try out this winter to hit the gym every day:

Remind yourself why is it important as a part of fitness motivation

Everyone has their own reasons to work out - lose weight, stay fit and healthy or to maintain their shape. One can write it down on a piece of paper and hang it in someplace where their eyes will land first thing in the morning. This will help drive it into the brain even though the body says no. Also, exercising helps battle winter blues better since studies show that the body’s serotonin and other happy hormones help induce a natural state of calm.

Find a workout buddy as a part of fitness motivation

Working out alone can be boring and sad. One also tends to give up easily. But finding a work out buddy is a good idea as a company always makes things better. Besides, cancelling on a friend is more difficult than deciding to not go by oneself.

Stay inside for winter working out

If the cold weather is too demotivating, then staying inside the house and working out is also a good alternative. There are a number of exercises that one can perform inside. There are a number of free workout videos on YouTube as well as apps which help plan out the workout time and postures like a pro.

The 5-minute rule as a part of fitness motivation

A little bribe always fools the body, especially during the winter season. Starting the work out is actually a greater evil than persevering. Hence, one can coax their mind into thinking that they will stay there for five minutes and if the feeling does not get better then they can leave. But once, inside the gym and into the work out session for five minutes, barely anyone ever wants to leave.

Work out in bed during winter

Sounds too good to be true? The bed can actually be an effective place to work on both cardiovascular as well as strength exercises. It is said that the bed can assist in the development of one’s proprioception which is nothing but the feedback loop between the body and the bed. The bed as a tool can help one work on their balance which in turn helps improve overall strength and create better symmetry in the hip area.

