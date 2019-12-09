Splitsvilla 12: Here Is Arshiya Arshi’s Inspirational Fitness Mantra

Splitsvilla 12, a reality show on MTV, is reportedly one of the most popular television shows on Indian television and this season is grabbing a lot of headlines. The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone and is a dating show, where boys and girls hunt for love and connection. The recent episodes of the television show are proving to be mentally straining especially for Piyush Sharma, whose ex-flame Arshiya Arshi re-entered Splitsvilla 12 a few days ago. Here is all you need to know about the motivational fitness mantra of Splitsvilla contestant Arshiya which she revealed in a recent video.

Arshiya follows a disciplined diet routine

Arshiya revealed that she sometimes visits the gym and pays special attention to her diet. She also revealed her stringent diet routine which includes brown bread, coffee and juice for the breakfast. She further added that for lunch, she usually opts for chapatis. She went on to say that she goes light for dinner which includes a soup usually. Arshiya was also quipped on how she keeps herself fit on Splitsvilla. To this, she replied, that she is so busy and occupied in her work on the show that she does not get the time to indulge herself in a particular fitness routine.

Arshiya said that mental fitness is more important in Splitsvilla

Arshiya also said that in a show like Splitsvilla, more than the physical fitness, mental fitness is more important. The contestant revealed that she binges on a lot of food on the show. She revealed that they get healthy food on the show of Splitsvilla. Arshiya also revealed the fittest male and female contestant on the villa. In the females, she named Aradhna as the fittest contestant and she also revealed that she works out with her occasionally. She named Piyush as the fittest male contestant as he easily picks her up. Arshiya is one of the popular contestants of Splitsvilla. She is a talented singer, model, and actor by profession, who also has a popular Youtube channel with the name 'Arshiya Arshi'. According to reports, she is also a die-hard fan of rapper Badshah, whom she met recently on the sets of Sony TV's popular talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

