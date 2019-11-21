Fitness Workouts: Exercises To Focus On To Build Chiselled Abs

It may, at times, be easier to gain abs but it is always difficult to maintain them. A great workout practise that you engage in regularly can easily be undone with poor eating habits. Building abs requires a serious commitment to clean eating and regular workout sessions. Since everyone starts at different stages and everyone has different objectives for ab building. Here are a few workout routines one can follow to target their weak points.

Workout routines to get chiselled abs

Workout for size

Even when one has a lean body, it is difficult for the abs to start showing on the body. The abs need proper peaks and valleys to start showing on the skin. The workout is balanced between three key areas.

1. Hanging Leg Raise - 3 sets, 10-12 reps

2. Rope Crunch - 3 sets, 10-12 reps

3. Standing Cable Lift - 3 sets, 15-20 reps

4. Ab Roller - 3 sets, to failure

ALSO READ | David Warner Goes Gaga Over Virat Kohli's Abs, Says 'Oh I Love This Man'

Beginners workout

This workout focuses mainly on the midsection area. It has a combination of a lower ab exercise, an upper ab exercise and a combination move. Even though it is low in volume and intensity, it should be used a starting point from which to build.

1. Reverse Crunch - 2 sets, 15 reps

2. Crunches - 2 sets, 15 reps

3. Cross-Body Crunch - 2 sets, 15 reps

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif: Fitness Tips To Get Abs Like The Bollywood Actor

Emphasis on upper abs

One can put together different exercises to put emphasis and work on the required areas. You can also rotate routines in a regular order to shift focus from one area to another and back to one.

1. Standing Rope Crunch - 4 sets, 10 reps

2. Ab Crunch Machine - 4 sets, 12 reps

3. Decline Crunch - 3 sets, 15 reps

4. Exercise Ball Crunch - 3 sets, 20 reps

ALSO READ | Fitness Issues Involving Hardik, Bumrah Prompted Us To Look For Boult, Kulkarni: Zaheer

Emphasis on lower abs

This workout focuses mainly on the lower abs. You can add it to your routines as needed.

1. Hanging Leg Raise - weighted - 4 sets, 10 reps

2. Cable Reverse Crunch - 4 sets, 12 reps

3. Decline Reverse Crunch - 3 sets, 15 reps

4. Scissor Kick - 3 sets, 60 seconds

ALSO READ | No Gym, No Strict Diet: 'Marjaavaan' Star Tara Sutaria Talks About Her Fitness Regime