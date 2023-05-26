From Staying Hydrated To Eating Light, Tips To Beat The Summer Heat

With the scorching summer heat upon us, it’s essential to find ways to stay cool and comfortable during these sweltering months. Thankfully, there are plenty of techniques you can follow to beat the heat and make the most of the season. From wardrobe choices to refreshing activities, here are some practical suggestions to keep you cool and refeshed.

Dress Smartly

When it comes to summer fashion, choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and breathable clothing. Opt for natural fabrics like cotton and linen, which allow air circulation and help wick away sweat from your body. Light colors also reflect sunlight, keeping you cooler than dark shades.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Staying hydrated is essential for regulating body temperature and preventing dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Carry a reusable water bottle with you whenever you go, and increase your fluid intake if you’re engaging in outdoor activities or exercising. You can also induce your water with a slice of lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing twist. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages, as they can dehydrate you.

Embrace the power of Air Conditioning

If you have access to air conditioning, make the most of it. Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature and create a cool oasis indoors. If you don’t have air conditioning, consider visiting public spaces that offer it, such as libraries, shopping malls, or community centers.

Harness the Breeze

Fans can be your best friend during the summer months. Use ceiling fans or portable fans to circulate air and create a cooling effect. If possible, place a bowl of ice in front of a fan for an instant DIY air conditioner. You can also try placing a wet towel in the freezer and then draping it around your neck or forehead for a refreshing burst of coolness.

Seek shade

When you’re outdoors, seek share whenever possible. Avoid direct exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours when the heat is most intense. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, use umbrellas, canopies to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. If possible, plan your outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.

Refreshing Activities

Engage in activities that help you beat the heat. Take a dip in a pool, visit a nearby lake or beach, or even set up a sprinkler or water slide in your backyard. Not only are these activities refreshing, but they also help regulate your body temperature and provide relief from the heat.

Eat Light and Cool

Opt for light and refreshing meals during the summer. Enjoy plenty of fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon, cucumbers, salads and citrus fruits. Avoid heavy and greasy foods that can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable in the heat.

Stay Sun- Safe

Don’t forget to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF before heading outdoors, and reapply it every couple of hours. Wear lightweight, breathable, and light-colored clothing that covers your skin to minimise sun exposure.

Use Cooling Aids

Invest in ice packs, cooling towels, or gel-filled eye masks. These can provide instant relief when placed on pulse points. They can also provide relief to the areas of the body that tend to get warm, such as the neck, wrists or forehead.

By following these tips and techniques, you’ll be equipped to stay cool and beat the heat this summer. Remember to prioritise your well-being, stay hydrated, and make the most of the enjoyable aspects of the season. Embrace the sunshine, but also take necessary precautions to keep yourself comfortable and safe.