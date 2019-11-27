Granola: How To Include Granola In Your Daily Breakfast Recipes

Granola is a modern age health freak's boon and is usually consumed during breakfasts. Granola is a mix of oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and a sweetener that is baked till golden brown and then used in different ways for consumption. Here is a list of the best and simple ways in which you can use granola in your diet.

Ways to eat a Granola

Granola bar

Preheat the oven to 150 °C and till then prep for your granola. The ingredients needed include oats, pumpkin seeds, shredded coconut, coconut oil, chopped almonds, maple syrup or any other healthy sweetener options, ghee or almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla essence, and two pinches of salt. Take a bowl and start with mixing all the dry ingredients first and then add the liquid ingredients and give it a good mix. Take a baking tray, line it up with the parchment paper, place your granola mix over it evenly and then bake them for half an hour while tossing once in between. Now stack your baking tray tightly and then let it cool without any further stir. When it is 3/4th cooled, you need to cut the baked granola into bar-like sizes which the kids can munch on instead of plain flour biscuits.

Granola cookie

Use the granola into your cookie recipe by adding salted peanuts, ground cinnamon, honey, peanut butter, raisins, and chocolate chips for your cookie recipe. Mix the dry ingredients first and then add the wet ingredients later. make small cookie shaped batches on the baking sheet and bake the whole thing for 15 minutes. Once the cookies are partially cooked, add raisins and chocolate chips from the top.

Smoothie bowl/Oatmeal/ Chia seed pudding/ Yoghurt parfait/Cereal

Yoghurt parfait - Adding granola into your yoghurt along with fruits of your choice like banana and berries makes for a perfect breakfast item.

Smoothie bowl - Add granola into your smoothie bowl along with with shredded coconut, dried fruits, raisins and chopped chocolate.

Chia pudding - Prepare your chia pudding and some granola along with fresh berries into it.

Oatmeal - Add more fibre into your oatmeal by adding granola.

Cereal - Add granola along with milk and fruits and make yourself a healthy breakfast cereal.

