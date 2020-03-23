Work From Home Tips To Help You Maintain An Active Lifestyle During Quarantine; Know More

As the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has pushed the people around the globe to stay indoors, many industries and fields of work have been affected. While a section of the working-class has nothing to do, many others are assigned work from home. In this pandemic situation, the government and health experts are suggesting that we should not step out of the home unless it is something really urgent.

Because of which the lifestyle of many of us has been imbalanced as many people can not go out for a walk or visit the gym for a workout. Here are a few quarantine and exercise tips and suggestions, anyone can try to ensure an active lifestyle during this lockdown situation.

Quarantine and Exercising tips to try during work from home

Work out at home

It is not necessary to use gym equipment for keeping our body healthy. One can exercise gym activities at home as well. Jumping jack, plank, crunches and squats, among others, does not need any specific gym machines to exercise. Anyone who is missing their workout session can indulge in these activities to keep their body active and fit.

Practise chair yoga

The employees who sit in front of their laptops for hours or the one who is constantly seating for more than three hours can practice chair yoga. Anyone can opt for different postures and methods to practice it at home. It helps to stretch the body and improve blood circulation.

Use time effectively

Since now a person on work from home does not need to invest a fair share amount of time to pack their tiffins, walk till the bus stop or travel from home to the office, use this time effectively. Anyone can invest this time in different activities. Even if an individual does not practice yoga or exercise usually can use this time to stretch their body.

According to the Canadian Psychological Association, mental-health benefits of physical activity include prevention of anxiety, reducing day-to-day stress and boosting happiness as well as self-esteem.

Take small breaks and walk around

Sitting at a place might stiffen an individual's body if he or she does not indulge in any physical activity. Walking could be one of the easiest exercises for muscular pain of stiffness. Try to take a small round of the home in every 2 hours.

Water is all you need

As many of us have often heard that drinking water frequently throughout the day is beneficial to keep the body fresh and throw the toxins out of the body. Keep a bottle of lukewarm or normal temperature water on the table. Remember to take a sip every half an hour to keep the body hydrated.

