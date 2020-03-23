Airtel Work From Home Plans Now Offer 150 & 300 GB For ₹799 & ₹999 Respectively

Coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to start self-isolating and social distancing to prevent its expanse. This has made many countries to shut down business offices, which has led to an increase in the number of people working from home. This new change in the working system has led to increasing demand for fast internet and more data at home. This is why many Telecom companies like Bharti Airtel have announced their work from home plans to help people manage their work efficiently from home amidst COVID-19.

What is Airtel Work From Home plan?

Bharti Airtel offers broadband services in 100 cities. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the company is now experiencing an increased demand for new connections across the country. The company has come up with Airtel Work From Home plan which is to support the workers who are practising self-isolation during this time of need. The CTO of Bharti Airtel, Randeep Sekhon, said in a statement that, “Home Broadband customers are now upgrading to faster speeds and larger quota plans to support work from home and study for home needs. Airtel’s B2B customers are utilizing 4G dongles, Home Fiber connections and larger enterprise bandwidths which are all being serviced smooth.”

In a message released on the official website by the CEO of Airtel Gopal Vittal, he said that "We understand that your network needs would evolve during this difficult time, as you work from home. We have taken several measures to improve your experience from accelerating our rollouts upgrading the quality of service where possible and advancing our investments to meet your requirements."

Airtel Work From Home plan for broadband users

Broadband plans of Airtel start from ₹799 which is a basic plan that provides users with 100 Mbps of 150 GB data. If a user requires more data to work from home effectively then they can opt for the entertainment plan of Airtel. In the entertainment plan of Airtel, a user will get 300 GB data per month for ₹ 999 and its connection speed will be 200mbps.

A user can also use the Mobile hotspot with Airtel's exciting mobile internet packs if the usage is lesser than 3GB per day. The Airtel mobile plans are vivid and one can choose to use it at the time of need. The most popular plan to use while working from home is ₹558 plan with 56 days of validity. This plan provides 3GB data per day with 100 National SMS per day and truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Staying in (read WFH) might not be that bad after all. #StaySafeStayConnected pic.twitter.com/0Bf5bWQBTs — airtel India (@airtelindia) March 19, 2020

