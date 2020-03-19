Work From Home Tips For Parents During This Quarantine Period; Read To Know More

The recent outbreak of the Coronavirus has led to most of the companies granting their employees the liberty to work from home. The work from home schedule is looked upon as a preventive measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19. However, things can get tricky for parents who want to follow their schedule and also handle kids. Hence, here are some work from home tips that you can use to manage your kids.

Work from home tips for parents during this quarantine period

A list

A work from home tip to ensure solace is to mark out your schedule and to prioritise the tasks for the day. It is also crucial to create a time table wherein your child gets some level of attention. However, this does not have to alter your work.

Adjust

If your job does not require you to be on the clock at specific times, use this to your advantage and schedule your time properly. Work when your children are asleep or away from you. This alone time can prove to be vital for your productivity and therefore work wonders when it comes to a work from home scenario. It is advisable to do most of your work or rather the hardest part of your work during this time.

Set-Up

Find a dedicated area in your house for you to work in. Establish that place as your work den for the oncoming days and announce it to your kids. This will help them understand the significance of the place, resulting in no distractions during work hours. The kids will also notice you working and therefore will steer clear when you are in your "work zone".

Short breaks

When working with younger kids or toddlers, things can get a bit tough as they need a certain level of attention. Hence working in a short time period will do the trick. The toddler may get all the required attention while you will still manage to complete a portion of your work. Take frequent breaks after sitting on a job for roughly 20-30 minutes. The breaks need to be short but effective for your child.

Prevent the kids from boredom

Kids often get bored when they are left all alone and this can be a crucial factor. Work from home may get hampered due to their temper burst or tantrums; therefore, keeping them engaged is essential. Try introducing them to painting or giving them certain tasks so that they are invested in these.