How To Reduce Scarring With Quick And Easy Home Remedies?

A scar forms as a part of your body's natural healing process. While some people carry their scars as with pride, most of them just want them to vanish. It is always very difficult to get rid of scars, be it due to injuries or spots from acne. Although some scars go away naturally, there are ways that can speed up the process. The best way to reduce scarring is to care for the wounds as they heal as it will limit their formation from the beginning. Here are a few home remedies to try to reduce scarring.

Effective tips to reduce scarring

Onion extract

One of the most well-known remedies for effective reduction of scars is using onion juice. The extract is widely available in most scar treatment products. Some studies have revealed that the onion extracts soften the scar in about 4 weeks time.

Sun Protection

The heat from the sun is known to itch the scars even deeper into your skin. While the protection may not speed up the recovery process, it will definitely keep the scars from getting worse. Careful application of sunscreens and sun-protective clothing is necessary for new and old scars alike.

Aloe Vera Gel

Scars heal faster when they are moisturised, and soothing properties are present in their treatments. The antioxidants present in the gel reduce the redness while its natural astringent removes excess oil and also gets rid of the dead cells. Aloe vera gel is also great to treat sunburns.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is rich in omega fatty acids and helps restore your skin's glow. It is even advised to make it a part of your daily skincare routine. Use coconut oil mainly only for the areas that you want to treat. Dabbing a little oil on your face in the morning will help you look fresh.

Honey

Honey's natural moisturising effects make it a popular ingredient for multiple home remedies. It is the most useful in its raw form and the darker it is, the more medicinal properties it has. Mixing it with cinnamon can help keep the skin smooth and clear.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.