Is Toned Milk A Healthier Option Than Whole Milk: Top Facts About Both

Toned milk can be a great substitute to whole milk if you like the taste of milk, but not the fat content of it. As toned milk contains very less or no fat at all in it, it is more nutritious and healthy for your body. Toned milk is consumed by many people because it is made by adding powdered skim milk and water to whole milk.

This process by which toned milk is prepared reduces the fat content from the milk and increases the quantity of the milk. Toned milk is also known as skimmed milk and is also cheaper than whole milk. So, here listed are some reasons why is toned milk is healthier than whole milk, and why it should be chosen as a healthier substitute-.

Is toned milk healthier than whole milk?

Rich in nutrition

The major difference between whole milk and toned milk is the reduction of fat content. The reduction of fat does not affect the nutrition composition which is present in the milk. Toned milk contains the same calcium abundance that helps in strengthening the bones, teeth, and muscles. According to medical studies, it has been observed that milk intake lowers the risk of obesity.

Controls hunger pangs

If you are the kind of person who gets a craving for eating junk or feels hungry all the time, then toned milk is the best option for you. It can help stop that random hunger pangs and ease you from getting those cravings. Drinking a glass full of toned milk every morning can beat the hunger pangs easily.

Low calorie

A cup of toned milk contains 150 calories, unlike the whole milk which contains 285 calories in a cup. The carbohydrate content in the toned milk leads to the calorie composition in it. Toned milk contains less fat, and less fat means low cholesterol, and this is the reason why toned milk is healthier than whole milk. Toned milk is safer for those people who are above 35 years so that they can fight diseases like high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Consumption of toned milk within 24 hours

Children 3 glasses Adults Half a liter (500 liters) Older 750 ml

