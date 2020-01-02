Here Are The Health Benefits Of Muesli And Why They Must Be Included In Your Diet

A popular healthy breakfast cereal, Muesli is made from wheat, fruits, wheat flakes, and nuts. Muesli is a rich source of vitamins, fibre, proteins, and minerals. There are two types of Muesli’s that people commonly consume, one is dried muesli and other is the fresh muesli. Dried mueslis are those which you often look and buy from the supermarkets, and those mueslis are easily consumed with hot or cold milk or even water. The other one which is fresh muesli is prepared by soaking the oats overnight in plain water or fresh fruit juice and then consumed the next morning. So, according to medical experts and some reports, check out these points to know the reasons why you should consume and include mueslis in your diet.

Image source: @mymuesli

Also read | Weight Loss Diet Plan To Get Rid Of Obesity And Have A Healthy Lifestyle

Reasons why you should eat Muesli and include it in your diet

To support some reduction in your bad cholesterols, eating mueslis can prove helpful as they contain loads of soluble and insoluble fibre in them.

To stabilise the unexpected fluctuations in the sugar levels, the soluble fibre content in muesli can help.

Muesli helps in reducing high blood pressure, curing bacterial infection as faster speed, and detoxifies the body.

Daily consumption of muesli can help reduce the dosage of antidepressant medication. And if it is consumed for a long run, then it may help you to get you off from the antidepressants completely.

Also read | Adding These Foods To Your Diet Can Help Accelerate Weight Loss

Muesli comprises various healthy oats and nuts that help build constitutes a phytochemical in our body known as lignans.

Maintaining your Body Mass Index in the perfect manner is possible by having mueslis in your breakfast daily. As it is also a good source of calcium, it is very beneficial to health.

Increase your metabolism with the extremely rich content of minerals and proteins in muesli. These proteins also help in strengthening bones and improving hair health.

It is one of the best things to eat when you are following a weight loss diet. It can majorly help you to overcome the extra fat in your body.

Also read | Weight Loss Tips: Here's How Adding Turmeric To Your Diet Can Help You To Become Fit

Image source: @mymuesli

If you mix some cinnamon along with the muesli, you can cure your cough and cold.

You can get healthier and glowing skin, by consuming the mueslis with fresh fruits. This will make you look young and fresh.

It provides you with energy for a longer period due to the carbohydrates present in muesli.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Also read | Ginger Water For Weight Loss And Other Ways To Consume This Magical Drink