Kombucha's Benefits & Other Details That You Probably Didn't Know About

Kombucha tea/drink is the latest beverage that has taken the internet by storm. The Kombucha tea health benefits are enormous according to the latest research done by experts. Originated in Northeast Asia, it is widely popular in Russia and other European nations as well. Take a look and know more about this the much-talked about weight-loss drink and understand its magical health benefits.

What is Organic Kombucha Drink?

Kombucha tea is a mixture of black and green tea. It is a fermented drink, which is frizzy, but tastes delicious due to its partially alcoholic nature. Sugar and yeast are also added to the Kombucha tea/drink to increase its shelf life and longevity. The process of fermentation takes over a week. The fermentation process completes when a substance called SCOBY forms on top of the drink. Post that, various spices and natural juices are added to the Kombucha drink to make it more flavoursome.

Kombucha Tea Benefits

There are numerous health benefits attached to drinking Kombucha tea that range from aiding weight loss to improving gut health. Let's take a look.

Weight Loss

One of the major Kombucha benefits, which is adding to its popularity on a major scale worldwide, is the fact that it aids in weight loss. Due to the presence of green tea, which is known for its detoxifying and antioxidants properties, Kombucha tea is a great option when trying to lose weight. Furthermore, it also boosts the metabolism process as it contains ‘catechin’ in it. Catechin is a plant-based nutrient that accelerates the metabolism speed to many folds.

Improves Mental-Health

Kombucha benefits are not restricted to just physical changes. According to several researches, the tea also helps in improving mental health. Existence of probiotics present in Kombucha tea assists in enhancing the brain cells. Thus, the consumption of it regularly can help in maintaining good mental health.

Reduces Blood Sugar Levels

According to research done by experts, Kombucha drink also helps in controlling and reducing blood sugar levels to a massive extent. This is because the consumption of the drink helps in stimulating liver functions, and this further reduces the chances of insulin levels from shooting up in the human body.

Developing Gut Health

Kombucha tea is a rich source of gut-healthy bacteria. The gut bacteria is known as lactobacillus bacteria, which helps in improving gut health. Gut flora is the human gastrointestinal microbiota, which promotes a better digestive system and helps in flushing out the free radicles from our body.

Side Effects of Kombucha Tea

Nausea

Acidity

Headache

Short shelf life

Pregnant ladies should not consume it due to its alcoholic properties

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of diet-related advisory, kindly check with your nutritionist/dietician before consuming Kombucha tea as there could be different results for different individuals.