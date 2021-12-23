Lancet Study Claiming Protection By Covishield Waning In 3 Months 'misquoted': IMA Experts

The Lancet study which claimed that protection offered by the Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured Covishield coronavirus vaccine wanes in three months has been 'misquoted', the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Thursday. The study had highlighted the waning vaccine protection of Covishield ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 against hospital admissions and deaths in Scotland and Brazil. Countering the findings in the journal, Dr JA Jayala, president of IMA said that most of the scientific data available had proven that antibodies don't stop but continue.

"Most of the scientific data that is available says that vaccines provide antibodies and T cell immunity as well. It is based on certain facts. Most of the scientific data is available and the studies which have been conducted wide across the country and abroad have proved that antibody is not stopping but is continuing," Dr Jayala said.

"But we are concerned about the T cell immunity or/and cellular immunity which is long lasting by all chances and once you are getting infected with the virus or when you are getting the passive immunity by Covishield, definitely you will have the effect of that sustaining for a longer time. It will be preventing you and helping you to come out of the severe infection you are getting," he added.

Should not jump to conclusions blindly: IMA

The IMA president further contended that the study in Lancet had adopted a never-before-seen methodology, so there was a need to understand the conclusions presented. "My point is, without discrediting the study authors, methodologies are very important when we come to understanding conclusions. So my message is that one should never blindly jump to conclusions. This study is based on the author's conclusions," he said.

Vice-Chairman, Research Cell, Kerala, IMA, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan also allayed concerns saying that the study had been 'misquoted' and had spread panic among people who had taken the SII manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine. "Even till today, no decline has been observed as far as the protection offered by both vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin is concerned. No signal has come from anywhere in India that people are suddenly falling sick after taking these vaccines," Dr Rajeev added.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in India has breached the 300-mark. Maharashtra is the state with the most confirmed cases at 65, followed by Delhi with 64, and Telangana with 24. A total of 104 people have recovered from the Omicron COVID variant.

(With agency inputs)