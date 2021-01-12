Lithium-Ion Cells Used In Vapes, E-cigarettes Can Cause Injuries And Death: US CPSC

US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on January 11 warned that vape consumers not to buy or use loose 18650 lithium-ion battery cells. The commission stressed that 18650 lithium-ion battery cells used in vape devices when bought without protection circuits pose a possible fire risk, causing grave injury or even death. The USCPSC further informed that it was in discussion with e-commerce websites that sold the batteries lose such as eBay to remove listings of the hazardous 18650 cells.

“These cells are manufactured as industrial component parts of battery packs and are not intended for individual sale to consumers. However, they are being separated, rewrapped, and sold as new consumer batteries, typically on the Internet for vapes, e-cigarettes, flashlights, and toys,” US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wrote in an official press release.

“These battery cells may have exposed metal positive and negative terminals that can short-circuit when they come into contact with metal objects, such as keys or loose change in a pocket,” it added.

The agency said that the cells can overheat and experience thermal runaway, which can lead to ignition of the cell’s internal materials. This could in turn forcibly expel burning contents that could lead to accidents such as fires, explosions, serious injuries, and loss of human lives. It further cited risks of thermal runaway if consumers used the loose cells in inappropriate chargers, adding that the customers must not use cells separated from battery packs. “They are often misused as a stand-alone consumer battery but do not have protection circuits. For additional information on high-energy battery safety,” the agency warned.

Rechargeable lithium cells are potentially hazardous

“Rechargeable lithium cells without proper protection that are not installed in a device or as part of an integral battery (“loose cells”) are potentially hazardous to consumers when handled, transported, stored, charged, or used to power devices,” Consumer Product Safety Commission said, citing the potential threat from the vaping batteries.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) protects and safeguards the consumers from the health safety hazards from product use, deterring any mishaps occurring such as unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of risky products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the country around $1 trillion annually, the agency informed in the release. It further stressed the safety of consumer products such as lithium-ion batteries that could lead to severe repercussions.

