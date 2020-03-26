10-minute Lockdown Exercises You Can Do At Your Home For Better Core & Abs

Because of the current Coronavirus pandemic, the whole country is under lockdown. As people cannot step outside of their house, many people are worried about their health as all the gyms are closed. Even the daily morning walk is not possible now. Here is how you can tackle the problem. The following is a 10-minute workout to do for a fitter core and stomach. One can easily do this exercise without stepping out of the house. The following exercises should be done in three sets of 25 reps each.

Dead Bug

The dead bug exercise involves lying face up with arms in the air torso and legs in the air with knees bent at 90-degree angles. Then, the lower opposite arm and leg towards the floor in a slow and controlled fashion. Return to the centre and then repeat on the other side. The exercise is very helpful in strengthening and stabilising the core. It also helps in improving posture and is beneficial to the spine and back too.

Kneeling Good Morning

To start with this exercise, begin in a high plank. Try to create a circle with your right knee from one elbow to the other. Repeat in the same way with another leg. This exercise is very helpful in keeping abs and glutes in intact shape.

Plank with leg twist

This exercise works magically for your upper back, chest, core and also the glutes. To begin with this, start with a high plank. Then twist the body sideways by lifting one arm in the air. Then bring your buttocks to the ground. Now, repeat the same with another arm.

Bear Crawl

As the name suggests the exercise involves crawling like a bear. Start by standing on all fours and then walk sideways in the same position. Take four steps to left and then four steps to the right. This exercise is done to improve your muscles, core. It also helps to increase stability. Shoulders, arms and glutes are also one of the areas which are focused in this exercise

Side Plank Lift

To do this exercise, one should rest on one knee with other leg stretched to the side. Bring your upper body to the ground like a push-up and then pull it back up. Repeat the same exercise on the other side. The side plank lift is beneficial for one’s posture, movement, core and balance.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.