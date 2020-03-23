Netizens Wonder What Happened To Dr. Fauci After His Absence From The White House Briefing

"Where is Dr Fauci" took the internet by storm. It trended on Twitter when Dr Anthony Fauci did not appear at a White House conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Later on, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg spoke with Dr Anthony Fauci, who revealed why he did not attend the conference. Read on to know more about what happened to Dr Anthony Fauci.

Where is Dr Anthony Fauci?

Where is Dr Fauci became a huge trend on Twitter after his absence from a White House news conference. Celebrities and common people tweeted and asked where was he before he clarified everything. Therefore, we have compiled some of the tweets regarding the same.

Where is Tony Fauci???!! — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 19, 2020

Dr. Fauci was notably absent from today's presser and has been for a few days. I don't want medical advice from Mike Pence, the man who helped to stoke an HIV epidemic in Indiana...



Where is Dr. Fauci: we need more doctors and specialists and less politicians at these briefings. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 19, 2020

And again:



Mike Pence is not a Doctor.

Mike Pence is not a scientist.

Mike Pence is not a medical expert.



Mike Pence is a science denying bible thumping lunatic who was tasked to cover up and suppress info to coddle an orange colored ego.



Where is Dr. Fauci? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 19, 2020

Why isn’t anyone in the media asking where is Dr Fauci? Has he been silenced, fired? — TheBarrilla (@TheBarrilla) March 18, 2020

What happened to Dr Anthony Fauci?

During the interview, Dr Fauci explained to the viewers that he expected social distancing. He also added that the shelter-in-place measures should continue beyond 15 days. The leading expert said that the United States was yet in the “escalation phase” and that their effectiveness in combating the novel Coronavirus depends upon how distant people are from one another. Moreover, he brought attention to the fact that people’s exposure towards teenagers and young adults should also be less.

Watch Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, talks to Mark Zuckerberg about what we can do to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19): https://t.co/CvWOuqi6NA — Facebook (@Facebook) March 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg and Anthony Fauci talked about COVID-19

Dr Anthony Fauci revealed that he hoped Coronavirus’s response to social distancing will be similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which belongs to the same family. However, he also warned that the former’s mode of transmission is different and has not been precisely discovered to date. When Zuckerberg questioned his upcoming projections, Dr Fauci expounded that they are in the escalation phase and the virus’s impact is dependent on the people’s “containment and mitigation”.

Facebook to combat misinformation

In the 40 minutes’ interview, Facebook skilfully brought trusted information from the health authorities to its users. To assist in combating the fabricated details, Zuckerberg has taken a big step and announced about putting the latest updates about COVID-19 at the top of the news feeds of its users. Moreover, Coronavirus Information Centre, built-in collaboration with big health organisations, focusses on providing real-time updates and tips from authorities to stay safe and healthy.

