Samantha Talks About Benefits Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy; All You Need To Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recently underwent hyperbaric therapy for myositis, a debilitating autoimmune condition, has taken to social media to share her positive experience with the therapy. In an Instagram story, Samantha described hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) as an amazing supportive therapy with numerous benefits.

3 things you need to know

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment that exposes the body to 100% pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber

HBOT has been used to treat a range of medical conditions.

Before undergoing HBOT, individuals must undergo a thorough assessment.

Understanding hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and its benefits

Samantha explained that the therapy helps reduce inflammation, heal infections, and repair damaged tissue. According to the Cleveland Clinic, HBOT is commonly used to treat chronic wounds and various medical conditions by providing the body with a higher concentration of oxygen than normal air.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu undergoes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

HBOT as a treatment for various medical conditions

Mayo Clinic states that HBOT increases the amount of oxygen the blood can carry, promoting healing and aiding tissue survival. The therapy has been used to treat conditions such as severe anaemia, brain abscess, burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, non-healing wounds, radiation injury, and traumatic brain injury, among others. Samantha’s decision to undergo HBOT for her myositis demonstrates the therapy’s potential effectiveness in managing autoimmune diseases.

Preparing for hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Before starting HBOT, individuals undergo a thorough assessment to determine the duration and frequency of treatment sessions. It is essential to discuss any medical conditions, medications, or medical implant devices with healthcare providers, as some devices may malfunction in a hyperbaric environment. Additionally, certain skin care products should be avoided due to their potential to ignite in the presence of pure oxygen.

The experience of undergoing HBOT

During the therapy, patients sit or lie in a hyperbaric chamber, either alone or with others. The chamber is pressurised and the patient breathes normally while receiving the oxygen treatment. Some discomfort, such as clogged or popping ears, similar to the experience during flights or high-altitude travel, may occur. However, this can be relieved by yawning or swallowing water. Patients can engage in activities like watching television, listening to music, or reading to pass the time.

Post-therapy considerations and recovery

After the therapy session, the pressure inside the chamber is gradually reduced, allowing the body to readjust. A healthcare provider monitors vital signs and conducts necessary examinations before the patient can change back into their clothes and leave the facility. While some individuals may feel sleepy afterwards, it is not mandatory to have someone drive them home although having a companion is recommended.