Superfoods To Boost Immunity: Add These Ingredients To Your Diet For Good Immunity

Health

With the Coronavirus spreading fast, it is important to focus on your diet. Consider stocking up on garlic, red bell peppers, and Superfoods to boost immunity.

Superfoods to boost immunity

While plenty of people have stockpiled their sanitiser supply in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, others are taking a more holistic approach by purchasing items that might help boost their immune systems. Supermarkets saw a considerable increase in sales for products like Superfoods Green & Herbs that help boost immunity. Aarti Gill, Co-founder of OZiva lists what you must stock up that help the human immune system

Stock up on these Superfoods to boost immunity

Garlic

Garlic is found in almost every cuisine in the world and is one of the core ingredients when it comes to cooking food. It adds a little zing to the food and is a must-have for improving one's health. Garlic's ability to fight off infections was well recognised by early civilisations.

Broccoli

Broccoli is charged with many vitamins and minerals. It is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and as well as many other antioxidants and fibre. Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can put on your food table. 

Red Bell Peppers

People often assume that vitamin C is present only in citrus fruits and vegetables. Red bell peppers contain twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruits. They are also a rich source of beta carotene. Besides boosting your immune system, vitamin C may also help maintain healthy skin.

Spinach

It is no secret that green leafy vegetables are necessary to maintain good health. Rich in vitamin C, Spinach is also packed with numerous antioxidants and beta carotene. The various vitamins and nutrients may increase the infection-fighting ability of one's immune systems.

Kiwi

Kiwis are naturally packed with a ton of essential nutrients, including folate, potassium, vitamin K, and vitamin C. Vitamin C boosts the ability of the white blood cells to fight infection. The other nutrients present in the fruit keep the rest of one's body functioning properly.

