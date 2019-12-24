Toothaches And Gum Aches: Use These 3 Home Remedies To Numb Your Pain

Toothache and gum ache has become a common problem faced by millions of people today. Many people run to the dentist immediately when facing any sort of toothache and gum ache but there are times when medicines do not do the trick or worse end up damaging other parts of your body. Such tough times demand people to resort to natural and home remedies that are quick, easy and do not have any side effects. Home remedies for toothache and gum ache are cheap and very easy to find. Most of these remedies can easily be found in one's kitchen. Listed below are the various home remedies one can use to cure their toothache and gum ache without the help of a dentist.

Home remedies for toothache and gum ache

When faced with any sort of toothache and gum ache firstly one must find out the issue and the root cause of the issue. Once the problem and the cause are identified it gets easier to treat it. For starters, a simple saltwater rinse and cold compress can be used to cure minor irritations. At times a serious issue would require a dental visit but otherwise one can use these natural remedies to cure minor issues.

1) Peppermint tea bags

Peppermint tea bags are used to numb the pain for some time and provide a soothing effect on your gums. One can use an already used Peppermint tea bag and let it cool down for some time. The bag must be slightly warm when you apply it to your infected area. This is one of the best home remedies one can use to cure their toothache and gum ache

2) Vanilla extract

Vanilla extract has some amount of alcohol that helps in numbing the pain and soothing the gums. It also has antioxidant properties. One can use the extract on some cotton and use it multiple times in a day on the infected area. This is another good home remedy to cure their toothache and gum ache.

3) Clove

This is one remedy that has been used for years and has proven to be most effective. Clove helps in numbing the pain and reducing inflammation. One can dab some clove oil into a cotton ball and apply it to the infected area. One can even dilute the clove oil with a few drops of carrier oil, like olive oil, or water.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.