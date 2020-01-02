Three Arm Workouts That You Must Follow To Get A Bigger Bicep

Everyone wants to put on a t-shirt and look like chiselled. But you are not sure where to start. If you want bulging biceps, stop wasting your time sitting on the weight bench and recklessly lifting dumbells. There are various ways to increase the circumference of your arms. For bigger biceps, pushing the weight is important. It does not matter if it is backwards or downwards; as long as you are extending your arms, you are good to go. Here are a few ways to make you look like Henry Cavill from Man of Steel.

Eat clean to gain right

Nutrition is as important as your exercise routine. You cannot tone or build muscle mass if you are not feeding your body the right macronutrients. Protein is essential for muscle repair. You can't build up a protein reserve so you will need to keep on consuming it in order to gain lean muscle mass.

Barbell Bench Press

3 sets - Start with six reps (reduce to three with weight increase)

Equipment: Barbell

Lie flat on the bench on your back. Grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Bring the bar slowly down to your chest as you breathe in, pushing back up as you breathe out. Do ensure that the elbows don’t spread out to the side. Make sure you bring the bar all the way down to your chest. This helps to activate the core muscles and stabilise for those heavier lifts.

Dips

3 sets - Do 15 reps (reduce gradually as you progress towards the sets)

Equipment: None

Dips are the best way to tone your muscles and get bigger arms. It is the best way to work your tricep muscles. Also, they are great as they can be performed anywhere. Starting position is your arms being extended and straight, holding your body weight, legs bent and in the air. Then bend your arm and dip until your elbows are in a 90° angle, then push yourself back up.

Barbell curl

3 sets - Start with ten reps (reduce to six with weight increase)

Equipment: Barbell

Bicep curls can be performed in a number of ways. This exercise is also universally known as the best and primary bicep exercise. To do this, hold the bar with a shoulder-width grip, with arms straight toward the floor and elbows locked an inch from your sides. Curl weight toward the chest, while keeping the elbows and back fixed. Contact the biceps as the bar reaches the front of the chest. Then resist weight as it slowly lowers to the floor.

