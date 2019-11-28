Dance Forms To Add To Your Workout Session And Burn Calories With Fun

Every occasion and celebration seems incomplete without dancing. Dance is not only a way to share a fun moment with family and friends but is also a cardio workout. According to many published reports, dance improves the overall mood of an individual and also helps in increasing stamina. A leading health portal has stated that performing high energy dance for an hour can burn up to 240 calories. Here are a few dance forms that can reportedly help burning maximum calories:

Freestyle Dancing

Tie your shoes and play any fast beat music. You don't need to learn or remember specific dance steps for this form. Try to shake your body as long as you can. Flaunt your spontaneous dance moves. It is said that practising freestyle dance for 30-minutes can burn around 180 calories. It helps in increasing stamina and also makes your body flexible.

Belly Dancing

The Arabic dance form is quite difficult to learn but has many positive impacts on the body. Moving your body, especially belly on beats is a complex task. It helps in toning your body parts like back, hips and abs. By investing 30-minutes of your day in learning and performing belly dance can burn around 300 calories.

Indian Classical dance

There are numerous Indian classical dance forms including Bharatnatyam and Kathak among others. Indian classical dance forms are known for having a good impact on the shape and toning the body. Majorly focused on postures and gestures, they involve movements of the body parts like legs, upper torso, wrist, neck and feet. A leading news portal suggests that performing Khuchipudi or Oddisi classical dance forms for about ten-minutes is equivalent to an hour of any other workout.

Zumba

Zumba has become a very common dance form, often performed during gym workouts. Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed on energetic music for cardio sessions. It also combines hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo. Anyone can add this to their workout session for two to three days a week.

Bollywood Dance

Bollywood dance is all about enjoying and having fun with our dear ones. Practising Bollywood dance for a couple of hours can help you shed kilos.

