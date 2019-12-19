'Cats' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati, Is Hailed As Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'best Work'

Cats, the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name, was released on December 16, 2019. Cats was one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. So check out out what people have to say about the movie through their Twitter reactions:

Twitterati reacts to Cats

Cats, as mentioned earlier, was one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Cats is not only based on a hit musical production of Andrew Lloyd Webber but also boasts an ensemble cast of seasoned actors and entertainers. Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and many more are all part of this cast. Apart from being a part of the ensemble cast, Taylor Swift has also composed and sung a special song for the lead character of the film titled Beautiful Ghosts. Even though the film boasts an ensemble cast and is already based on a hit musical, the trailer of Cats received heavy backlash. Several people pointed out the unusual and absurd screenplay of humans acting like cats and being part of the feline world. But recently before the New York premiere of the film, many cast members of Cats, in an interview with a media portal, urged the audience to give the film a chance. Check out below what Twitter folks have to see say about the film Cats.

They're quite furry and the purring is great but they do tend to bring in dead mice. I'd give them a solid 8/10. #catsreview — Colleen Prendergast (@CMPrendergast_) December 18, 2019

I posted a more in-depth review of #CatsMovie on my YT.



But my quick thoughts are:



- Taylor Swift was FANTASTIC, it was like watching the REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR: CATS EDITION.



- "Beautiful Ghosts" added much more depth to the film, it was a game changer.



NEEDED MORE TS. — Denise Salcedo ⚡️ 💫 (@_denisesalcedo) December 19, 2019

The reviews for #CatsMovie has inspired new levels of creativity for reviewers and I could not be more here for it pic.twitter.com/F1kq2v1eJj — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 19, 2019

