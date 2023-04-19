How To Beat The Heat? Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke

Quick links:
The first rule one must be mindful of in the sweltering heat is to keep the body temperature down to prevent overheating. Frequent cold showers are not only refreshing but achieve the goal easily.
In addition to cold showers, hydrating the body from within as well is essential. 3 liters of water a day is a must. Exercise sessions must be supplemented with at least half a liter more.
Avoiding the sun as far as possible is a very helpful tip. Sitting away from sunny windows and avoiding strolls in the sun in the middle of work are essential points to keep in mind.
Though style does not necessarily need to take a backseat during a heat wave, one must be mindful to dress comfortably, preferably in loose clothing to let the skin and body breathe.
Oil heavy foods are an absolute no when trying to avoid the side effects of rising temperatures. Carb-heavy meals are not advisable in this regard. Consumption of meat too, must be kept to a minimum.