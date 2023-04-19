Last Updated:

How To Beat The Heat? Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke

The sweltering heat coupled with hectic days is an ideal recipe for falling prey to a heat stroke. Here are 5 essential tips to stay cool.

Digital Desk
Preventing heatstrokes
1/6
iStock

The first rule one must be mindful of in the sweltering heat is to keep the body temperature down to prevent overheating. Frequent cold showers are not only refreshing but achieve the goal easily.

Preventing heatstrokes
2/6
iStock

In addition to cold showers, hydrating the body from within as well is essential. 3 liters of water a day is a must. Exercise sessions must be supplemented with at least half a liter more. 

Preventing heatstrokes
3/6
Unsplash

Avoiding the sun as far as possible is a very helpful tip. Sitting away from sunny windows and avoiding strolls in the sun in the middle of work are essential points to keep in mind. 

Preventing heatstrokes
4/6
iStock

Though style does not necessarily need to take a backseat during a heat wave, one must be mindful to dress comfortably, preferably in loose clothing to let the skin and body breathe.

Preventing heatstrokes
5/6
iStock

Oil heavy foods are an absolute no when trying to avoid the side effects of rising temperatures. Carb-heavy meals are not advisable in this regard. Consumption of meat too, must be kept to a minimum.

Preventing heatstrokes
6/6
iStock

As a side note, it may be helpful to know that there are several sources of protein and fibre which keep the body nourished while also packing in flavour. 

