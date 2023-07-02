Who Was Joesthetics, The Fitness Influencer Who Died From Aneurysm At 30?

Bodybuilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner, popularly known as Joesthetics, passed away on July 1. His untimely demise was announced by his close friend Noel Deyzel on social media. Jo Lindner rose to fame through his online presence and amassed a huge fan following. He regularly posted bodybuilding routines and fitness content on his Instagram and YouTube handles. He developed Joesthetics Training System, a program he developed to help others achieve their fitness goals.

3 things you need to know

Joesthetics passed away after suffering an aneurysm.

He suffered from rippling muscle disorder.

His girlfriend mourned his untimely demise on social media and fondly remembered their final moments together.

Joesthetics, a popular influencer among bodybuilders

Jo Lindner gained fame for his bodybuilding routines and content, which he shared with his online community on an everyday basis. He had a dedicated fan following and was known for his Joesthetics Training System, a training program that he created and promoted to guide the youth.

Jo lived in Thailand where he produced a significant amount of his fitness content. He used to work as a bouner at a club before getting into bodybuilding.

(Jo Lindner shared popular fitness-related tips, tricks and routines on social media | Image: Joesthetics/Instagram)

Jo Lindner had an impressive physique that he meticulously maintained. However, he faced health challenges due to rippling muscle disease, a condition that made his muscles sensitive to movement and pressure. Concerned about over-training, he expressed concern about experiencing a heart attack due to the strain on his heart caused by his rare muscular condition. He finally succumbed to aneurysm.

What are aneurysms?

An aneurysm refers to an abnormal bulge or swelling in the wall of a blood vessel, as per Mayo Clinic. If left untreated, an aneurysm can rupture, leading to internal bleeding and potentially resulting in death. It is worth noting that some aneurysms may not display any symptoms, even if they are large in size.

(A brain aneurysm, also called a cerebral aneurysm, is a bulge in a weak area of an artery in or around your brain | Image: CleavelandClinic)

Aneurysms can develop in various areas of the body, including,

1. The body's primary artery, known as the aorta (referred to as an aortic aneurysm).

2. The section of the aorta that traverses the abdominal region (known as an abdominal aortic aneurysm).

3. The segment of the aorta that passes through the chest (called a thoracic aortic aneurysm).

4. Blood vessels responsible for supplying blood to the brain (known as a brain aneurysm).

5. Blood vessels located in other regions of the body, such as the legs, groin, or neck (termed peripheral aneurysms).

What are the symptoms of aneurysms ?

According to Healthline, symptoms of aneurysms can range from pain and swelling in the affected area to more severe indications such as sudden and excruciating headaches, vision problems, nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness, particularly in cases of a ruptured aneurysm.

Treatment of aneurysms

According to WebMD, treatment options for aneurysms typically involve surgical intervention or endovascular procedures to repair the weakened blood vessel. In cases where surgery is not feasible, medication may be prescribed to manage blood pressure and reduce the risk of rupture. Sometimes, the affected section of the artery can be removed and replaced with a synthetic graft.

Jo Lindner's untimely passing is a reminder of the importance of understanding the symptoms and seeking medical attention for potential health concerns such as aneurysms.