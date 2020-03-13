Why Is Toilet Paper Out Of Stock In The US? Read To Know The Reasons Of Over-piling

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many companies have shut down its operations and countries have been put under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and its impact, citizens across the globe are now stockpiling essential commodities like sanitisers, toilet papers and canned food to avoid the local transmission of the pandemic. However, due to excess stock-piling of toilet papers, the US markets are facing a shortage of the commodity.

Since the news of banning foreign tourists from Europe and other specified countries mentioned by the US Government was made public, it seems like the US citizens have quite understood the gravity of the situation, as they have started over-hoarding essential goods. Tweets and videos of people panic-buying toilet paper rolls are now proliferating on social media.

However, an excess of toilet paper will not help protect anyone against Covid-19, but it will cause a run on supplies that keeps others from getting what they might need. As mentioned in the official website of WHO, common signs of Coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. As mentioned by health experts, the essential items one can stock to avoid getting out of the house are medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen and canned goods.

Check out some video of people panic-buying toilet papers in the US

Coronavirus, has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply from atleast 75 this week.

Recently, WHO posted several pictures, which feature steps and prevention measures to avoid Coronavirus. Take a look:

