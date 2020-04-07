Workout Tips: Vegetarian Protein-rich Sources For Effective Post Workout Recovery

Workouts are often important to achieve one's fitness goals. One of the most crucial aspects while working out is taking care of one's diet and nutrition. A proper diet can help to determine the speed and the quality of your gains as per your workout schedule. A postworkout meal acts as an important factor in order to determine and to keep the post-workout pump. Often, vegetarians find it challenging to keep up with the protein intake due to limited options; hence, here are a few high protein vegetarian dishes that can be ideally consumed as a post-workout meal.

Workout Tips: Vegetarian post-workout meal

Kidney Beans

Kidney beans or Rajma act as a great source of protein and are filled with nutrients as well. Kidney beans are an excellent source of manganese, phosphorus, protein, vitamin B1, iron, potassium, and magnesium. On an average estimation, 100 grams of kidney beans may have roughly 24 grams of protein in them.

Peanut Butter

One of the tastiest items can also be used as a post-workout meal depending on your intake requirement. Peanut butter is extremely rich in monounsaturated fats besides being rich in protein as well. Monounsaturated fats can help to prevent heart diseases and have a lesser tendency to be stored as body fat.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer is quite low in calories and is high in protein and healthy nutrients. Including this item in your post-workout meal can help you a lot. Pair cottage cheese with a few other ingredients and you can feast yourself on a tasty post-workout meal as well.

Lentils

Lentils too are a great source of protein. It is believed that a cup of lentils provides at least 18 grams of protein. Such lentils can be paired with a few other items to have a healthy post-workout meal.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.