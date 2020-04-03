Workout Tips: Home Chores You Can Indulge In During COVID-19 Lockdown To Stay Fit

With self-isolation and social distancing becoming an important measure to flatten the curve of coronavirus outbreak, people are spending the majority of their time at their homes. This has put a strain on people's fitness routines as it is difficult to have a dedicated workout routine while being homebound. But it is not as difficult as people may make it seem as one can also indulge in home chores in order to maintain a fit physique. Daily household chores can help a person burn a substantial amount of calories. If done for 30 minutes straight, these simple home chores can prove to be the fitness routine people are looking for.

Sweeping

Sweeping is one of the most prominent indoor exercises. If done for an hour straight, sweeping can reportedly help burn 174 calories in women and around 200 calories in men. Plus, sweeping is also one of the easiest and effective ways to keep one's house clean.

Dusting

Another extremely simple but important chore is dusting. It has reportedly proven to be beneficial for the upper body of a person. As per reports, Women can burn up to 60 carries with dusting whereas men can burn up to 80 calories by dusting.

Washing dishes

Even the thought of doing the dishes might creep a few people out, it is a good exercise for the upper body regardless. It is reportedly proven that doing the dishes standing instead of sitting allows the upper body and hands to get a good workout. As per reports, women can burn off 189 calories while doing the dishes whereas men can burn up to 229 calories.

