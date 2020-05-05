World Hand Hygiene Day: Here Is CDC Approved Guidelines On How To Wash Hands Properly

Every year on 5th May, World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated. This serves as a reminder that handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading like COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2. In reality, the Coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire face of everyday life as one used to know it.

Now any cough is met with a dreaded stare, and it is considered unhygienic if one does not wash their hands immediately after coughing (or sanitise them). To begin with, while it should have been the standard, the havoc that COVID-19 unleashed all over the globe has given immense importance to personal hygiene, most importantly handwashing.

As per reports, the theme of the World Hand Hygiene Day 2020 is "Save Lives: Clean your hands” to create and spread awareness about the fact that handwashing and sanitising one’s hand plays a crucial role in preventing several infections and disease.

To mark #HandHygiene Day & Intl. day of #Midwife join the global clap tomorrow!



🌍 No matter where you are

⏲️ At noon by your local time

🛑 Stop what you are doing for a minute &



👏👏👏👏👏👏



for our nurses and midwives - our guardians & #SafeHands role models.#COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 4, 2020

It is also said that the simple act of washing one’s hands with water and soap for 20 seconds can work wonders as it will help you and others around you to keep safe. It is also reported that this year the World Hand Hygiene Day is observed along with “The Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.”

It is reported that to be observed because of the contributions of the nurses and midwives who are in frontline combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

As the world is united against the fight in the novel Coronavirus, it is also one’s duty to practice the given precautions among which is to maintain good hand hygiene to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease. Although handwashing is one of the most efficient ways to keep germs at bay, it is equally important to know how to wash one’s hands properly.

Here is the CDC- approved guideline on handwashing:

1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with water, and soap. Make sure you turn off the tap while the soap is being applied.

2. Scrub the back of your hands, your wrists, in between your fingers, and your nail with soap properly.

3. Keep scrubbing your hands together for a minimum of 20 seconds.

4. Once you finishing scrubbing your hands with soap, wash your hands properly with clean, running water.

5. Once you’re done washing your hands, make sure you either air-dry them or dry your hands with a clean towel or a tissue paper.

Hand washing is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself & others from #COVID19, yet nearly 3 billion people lack soap & water at home.



On Tuesday's #HandHygiene Day - and every day - help mobilize action for access to hand hygiene for all: https://t.co/n8q1fHQ5aO pic.twitter.com/YbROSnEvN4 — United Nations (@UN) May 5, 2020

