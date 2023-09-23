World Heart Day 2023: What Are Different Types Of Heart Diseases And Their Warning Signs?

In the spirit of World Heart Day, observed in September to spotlight the importance of heart health, Republic Digital explores the various kinds of heart diseases and the critical warning signs that can be lifesaving. Recognising these early indicators can be the key to preserving a healthy heart. To shed light on this matter, we sought insights from two renowned cardiologists, Dr Sreekanth B Shetty and Dr Bharat Vijay Purohit, who provided invaluable knowledge about heart ailments.

2 things you need to know

Early detection can save lives when it comes to heart diseases.

Recognising warning signs is crucial for maintaining heart health.

Know more about heart/cardiovascular diseases

Dr. Sreekanth B Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology, explained, "Heart disease is a comprehensive term encompassing various heart-related illnesses. The most commonly encountered condition is coronary artery disease (CAD), which impacts the heart's blood supply and can lead to heart attacks. Moreover, heart disease comprises other ailments, including heart failure, arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms), heart valve diseases, and congenital heart defects, each of which can affect heart function and overall health differently."

(There are various heart diseases to look out for | Image: Shutterstock)

Types of heart diseases

"Heart disease includes coronary artery disease (CAD), heart failure, arrhythmias, heart valve diseases and congenital heart defects. These conditions vary but can lead to chest pain, reduced heart function, abnormal rhythms or structural abnormalities," Dr Shetty emphasised.

What are the warning signs?

When it comes to identifying heart diseases, Dr Shetty highlighted, "Typical signs encompass symptoms like chest pain (angina), breathlessness, fatigue, irregular or fast heartbeats, swelling, dizziness, ongoing cough, nausea, perspiration, and discomfort in different body regions."

Causes and risk factors

Dr Bharat Vijay Purohit, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, expanded further on the causes of heart disease. "Coronary heart disease is commonly attributed to factors such as diabetes, smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol levels, and a family history of heart attacks. Arrhythmias may arise due to congenital conduction pathway abnormalities, age-related degeneration, or coronary ischemia. Cardiomyopathies can be linked to chronic alcoholism, severe anaemia, thyroid abnormalities, arrhythmias, valve leakage, and various congenital diseases. Valvular heart disease often emerges with elderly age, infections, and congenital conditions."

As World Heart Day beckons us to prioritise heart health, it's vital to understand the various heart diseases and their warning signs. Armed with this knowledge, we can take proactive steps towards a healthier heart and a brighter future.