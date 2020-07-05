World Zoonoses Day Images To Send Across To Raise Awareness About Zoonotic Diseases

World Zoonoses Day is observed on July 6 every year to commemorate the scientific achievement of the first vaccine against a zoonotic disease. Zoonosis is an infectious disease which is caused by pathogens, viruses, parasites and more that has jumped from a non-human animal to humans. World Zoonoses Day emphasizes such diseases and problems caused by them, it also urges people to take the right action. There are approximately more than 150 zoonotic diseases that are known to exist.

The main aim of this day is to shed light on how zoonotic diseases can be easily prevented after taking precautionary measures. Neither animal handlers nor the general public should be alarmed or scared but everyone should respect the potential of disease transmission and the usage of sound preventive measures.

On World Zoonoses Day 2020, here is a collection of images that one can send across to raise awareness about the existing zoonotic diseases.

World Zoonoses Day Images

World Zoonoses Day History

On July 6, 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first vaccine against the Rabies virus. Louis Pasteur is a prominent French chemist, microbiologist and biologist who is renowned for his discoveries in the world of vaccination, pasteurization and microbial fermentation. Zoonosis can spread either from direct contact with animals or indirectly through a host or vector. Another factor that brings humans in contact with zoonosis is from infected live poultry, rodents, reptiles, insects and other domestic and wild animals.

Outbreaks of Zoonotic diseases like the Ebola virus, avian influenza, including the existing COVID-19 have resulted in high mortality rates in humans as well as animals. Not only that but it has even caused disruptions in global public health. This stresses the importance of veterinary professionals. The spread of such diseases can be curbed easily by the simple act of handwashing with clean water and soap.

Other methods include wearing protective clothing while being in contact with the wild environment and using repellents to prevent bites from fleas and mosquitoes. Storing food in a healthy environment and avoiding bites and scratches from animals will help too. These practices are important for those who are at higher risks and have less immunity like children younger than 5 and adults older than 65.

