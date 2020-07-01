Video: Hippo Fiona Sleeps Peacefully Under Water, Cincinnati Zoo Asks To Guess Her Dreams

An adorable video of a hippopotamus taking a nap “peacefully” in a glass enclosure has won hearts on the internet. Shared on Facebook by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the 9-second footage shows the Nile hippo Fiona, who was 6 weeks prematurely born and is known as the smallest hippo ever to survive. Zoo's "supercute" Fiona can be seen dreaming away in the water as she snores bubbles. Calling her nap “the cutest ever”, netizens poured heart emoticons in the comments thread and were carried away by the “beautiful and tender” hippo.

Born in the month of January, the Cincinnati Zoo's famous 3-year-old hippo that weighs approximately 1,300 pounds is one of the most endearing creatures in the zoo bound in her enclosure. The keepers shot the video while she was fast asleep and asked the viewers in the caption to guess what the beautiful Fiona was dreaming about. The chubby grey hippo can be seen floating underneath the surface of the emerald green water with her eyes closed.

Born in Disney's Animal Kingdom

Often, Fiona is either seen playing, munching on the leaves in the zoo, or roaming with friends and other juvenile hippos in photos posted by the Cincinnati zoo. As per a report, Fiona was born in Disney's Animal Kingdom. The animal can likewise be seen in some fantastical poses such as sleeping on a school of fish or taking a bubble bath. In one of the photos, Fiona can even be seen smiling as the internet poured immense love in the comments.

Facebook users guessed that Fiona was perhaps dreaming about Bunnies, watermelons, or about “Freedom”. While some users pointed out that she had comparatively grown bigger, many others said that they loved how sweetly she slept “blowing bubbles...pretty bubbles in the air”. A user said that Fiona was dreaming about playing with her best friends as she tweaked her whiskers sleeping peacefully.



