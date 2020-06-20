Indonesia: Ragunan Zoo reopens after months with social distancing measures

Months after remaining shut, Indonesia’s oldest zoo reopened on June 20. However, Ragunan Zoo, located in Jakarta, will now allow only a limited number of people. The 156-year-old Ragunan Zoo is situated in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta. Spread over 140-hectares, it houses more than 2200 animal species including those who are endangered.

1,000 persons per day

Following its reopening, the zoo has introduced precautionary measures, including a 1,000 a day limit on visitor numbers, markers to ensure social distancing, and health protocols. Speaking to international media reporters, I Ketut Widarsana, spokesperson for the zoo said that at the current moment, they weren’t allowing pregnant women, children under nine years of age and elderly in the zoo. In addition, the zoo authorities have also mandated the use of face masks.

Untuk kamu yang belum bisa berkunjung ke Taman Margasatwa Ragunan yang mulai besok Sabtu, 20 Juni 2020 mulai buka, agar mengurangi kesedihan kalian kita akan live instagram bersama Burung Unta pada hari Minggu, 21 Juni 2020 pada jam 10.00 wib. pic.twitter.com/vqdHixZCJQ — Ragunan Zoo (@ragunanzoo) June 19, 2020

The zoo is owned by the local government and Widarsana said the animals had remained in good health and been closely cared for during the closure. This comes as most of the country’s smaller zoos have struggled to feed the animals. Recently, the Zoo Association said that a majority of the nation’s zoos could not afford animal feed amid quarantine.

This comes as Indonesia's capital partly reopened after two months of lockdown, as the world's fourth most populous nation gradually restarts its economy. Jakarta, home to 11 million people, had been under large-scale social restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus since April 10. Offices, restaurants and grocery stores reopened with only 50% of their employees and customers. Public transportation also resumed services. On Friday, all worship facilities in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, including mosques, were allowed to reopen at half capacity and with social-distancing requirements in place.

