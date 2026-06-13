Here's How To Control Underarm Odour During Summers

Excessive sweating during summer is normal. Perspiration is essential for regulating body temperature, yet for many, it becomes a source of trouble. Body odour, particularly from the underarms, is a major concern for many people. Often, despite bathing daily, wearing clean clothes, and using expensive perfumes or deodorants, body odour returns just a few hours later.

Body odour arises when sweat comes into contact with bacteria present on the skin. This is why simply using scented products does not fully resolve the issue. Proper hygiene and skincare are essential. If you are troubled by underarm odour, try these bathing tips.

Also read: Hair Care Mistakes That Are Leading To Hair Loss

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Bacteria and sweat cause underarm odour | Image: Freepik

What causes underarm odour?

Sweat glands in our body produce sweat. The underarms contain a high concentration of apocrine glands. The sweat secreted from these glands interacts with skin bacteria to produce odour. Factors such as heat, humidity, tight clothing, hormonal changes and lack of hygiene can exacerbate this problem.

Bathing tips to reduce underarm odour

If you frequently experience underarm odour, using an antibacterial or medicated body wash instead of regular soap can be beneficial. These body washes help reduce the odour-causing bacteria on the skin. Experts recommend choosing a body wash suited to your skin type and consulting a dermatologist if necessary. While bathing, apply body wash thoroughly to your underarms and other areas prone to heavy sweating, then rinse it off after a few minutes.

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Bathe often in summers to reduce underarm odour | Image: Freepik

Choose the right body wash

According to skin experts, a body wash containing benzoyl peroxide can help reduce bacteria. Leave it on the underarms for 2 to 4 minutes before rinsing with clean water. This can help decrease the odour-causing bacteria. However, it is always best to consult a doctor before using any medicated product.

Pay attention to hygiene

Underarm hair can trap sweat and bacteria for longer periods, so it is important to keep the area clean. Trimming or removing underarm hair helps keep the skin clean and can reduce odour. Additionally, washing your underarms with clean water once or twice a day can be beneficial.

Bathe daily