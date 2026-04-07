Here's How To Store Tomatoes So That They Stay Fresh Longer

During the summer season, food items tend to spoil quickly. For this, be it fruits or vegetables, it is crucial to store food items properly. If you store tomatoes in the right manner, you can prevent them from rotting prematurely. By following a few simple tips, you can keep your tomatoes fresh for several days.

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Clean tomatoes with salt and turmeric

First, pour some water into a pot or bowl. Next, mix half a teaspoon each of salt and turmeric into this water. You should let the tomatoes soak in this mixture for a few minutes. After a short while, remove the tomatoes and rinse them thoroughly with clean water. Finally, wipe the tomatoes down and dry them completely.

Cleaning tomatoes with salt and turmeric can increase their shelf life | Image: Freepik

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Why should you wrap tomatoes?

After the initial cleaning, there are a few additional steps you need to follow. Line a container with clean paper. Then, individually wrap each tomato in a piece of paper. While wrapping the tomatoes, ensure that the stem-side is positioned facing downwards. If you store your tomatoes in this manner, they will remain unspoiled and retain their freshness for many days.

Tomatoes wrapped in towel or paper cloth tend to last longer | Image: freepik

Store tomatoes in soil

Soil can also be used as a medium for storing tomatoes. External temperature fluctuations have a much slower impact on soil. Fill a container with dry soil, and then gently nestle the tomatoes into it, pressing them down slightly. Whenever you retrieve tomatoes from this container, ensure that your hands are completely dry. Your tomatoes will be fresh and last longer than usual.